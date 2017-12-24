Newcastle Boss Rafa Benítez Basks in 'Great Feeling' After 3-2 Victory Over West Ham

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez has rejoiced in his side's victory, after they ended a ten-match winless streak by beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League. The Magpies conceded with just five minutes on the clock, as Marko Arnautović opened the scoring with a sweetly struck drive. Henri Saivet levelled it up minutes later, bending home a 30-yard free-kick.





The Toon burst into a 3-1 lead with goals from Mo Diamé and Christian Atsu, before André Ayew missed a penalty for the hosts in the thrilling encounter. Ayew then pegged a goal back, but Newcastle held out for a well-earned win. Expressing his delight in ending their losing streak, via Sky Sports, Benítez said:

"We were working so hard for so many games, we deserve a day like today. For the fans, it's fantastic.

"The game against Everton we hit the post twice. And today it was one of those days where I couldn't believe it would be the same again. We deserved to win. The performance of the team has been so good, it's a great feeling for us and the fans."





Newcastle fans will have been delighted with the early Christmas present of picking up a crucial win on the road - a victory which sees them move to 15th in a tightly-packed Premier League table. The Magpies' fierce attacking play will be a welcome sight for the St James' Park faithful - who have witnessed some dire displays so far this season in their return to the top flight.

The Magpies will have the luxury of having Boxing Day off, before going on to face Pep Guardiola's rampaging Manchester City at St James' Park the following day. The Citizens are already 14 points clear at the top of the table, having won 18 out of 19 games in a formidable undefeated run.



