PHOTO: Barca Superstar Lionel Messi Provides Amazing Assist for Aleix Vidal With Only One Boot

Lionel Messi left spectators in awe once again during El Clasico on Saturday - after laying on an assist to teammate Aleix Vidal whilst wearing only one boot.

The Argentine superstar scored earlier on in the match from the penalty spot to put the Blaugrana 2-0 up, and they held out before adding another in the dying embers of the game through Vidal - but it was Messi who gained all the plaudits for his role in the goal.

The 30-year-old breezed past Marcelo down the wing, but was caught slightly on his way round by the Brazilian, causing him to lose his boot in the process.

Rather than stop in his tracks to demand a free-kick, Messi continued on and moved into the penalty box before passing to Vidal to put the icing on the cake for Barca.

Messi assisted Barcelona's third goal only wearing one boot, you can see the one boot coming off in the foreground of this video.

Barcelona moved to 14 points clear of Madrid in La Liga with the emphatic win, and it's now a mountain to climb now for Zinedine Zidane's team.

It is looking like Ernesto Valverde's side's only challenge this season will come from Atletico Madrid, who are in second at the moment but just lost their first league match of the season against Espanyol to slip to nine points adrift.

