REVEALED: Which Premier League Club Is Best on Boxing Day Heading into Festive Period

Manchester United head into Boxing Day with the best record of any current Premier League team in the traditional post-Christmas fixture over the last 25 years, with the Red Devils hoping a win against Burnley this year can cut the gap on Manchester City at the top.

Research from LeoVegas Sport can reveal that United have taken an impressive 65 points from a possible 75 in Boxing Day* fixtures over the last 25 years. A loss against Stoke in 2015 actually ended a run of 12 straight wins stretching back to 2002, while last year the team returned to old ways with a victory against Sunderland (pictured below).

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It is only Arsenal who come anywhere close to matching the Old Trafford club, with a points haul of 53 from their own Boxing Day outings over the last quarter century.

Liverpool and Tottenham have both taken 46 points from their first games after Christmas over the years, while Manchester City have taken 41.

Interestingly, Brighton are as good at this time of year as Chelsea. This is the first season the Seagulls have played in the top flight since the 1980s, but as a lower league team they have traditionally done well, taking 39 points. Yet their Championship win in 2016 against QPR was their first 'Boxing Day' (actually 27th) victory in 10 years, having been stronger in the 1990s.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

In Glenn Murray, Chris Hughton's team also have a striker more accustomed to post-Christmas goals than a post-Christmas hangover, with four to his name since 2010.

Much like Brighton, Huddersfield have been strong on Boxing Day in the lower leagues. They too have amassed 39 points in this fixture over the years in the second, third and fourth tiers.

Swansea are another club who have managed 39 points on Boxing Day from the last 25 years. Given that they are in serious relegation danger, the Swans will want to call on some of that post-Christmas spirit when to help them they face Liverpool at Anfield this year.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Watford captain Troy Deeney has an excellent Boxing Day record, scoring four times since 2010. Unfortunately, he won't be able to help the Hornets this year as a result of a four-game suspension he is serving following a recent red card against Huddersfield.

The worst when it comes to Boxing Day is Newcastle. The Magpies have taken just 17 points over the last 25 years. That doesn't make for good reading ahead of this year's 'Boxing Day' fixture against Manchester City, which falls on 27th December for broadcasting purposes.

Even en-route to winning the Championship last season, Newcastle were beaten at home on Boxing Day by a Blackburn that finished the campaign with relegation to League One.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

*'Boxing Day' refers to the first game played after Christmas as some fixtures over the years have been moved to 27th or 28th December for television broadcasting purposes.





Boxing Day Table Since 1992 (includes games played in lower leagues during period):

Rank Club 'Boxing Day' Points 1 Manchester United 65 2 Arsenal 53 3 Liverpool 46 4 Tottenham Hotspur 46 5 Manchester City 41 6 Brighton & Hove Albion 39 7 Chelsea 39 8 Huddersfield 39 9 Swansea City 39 10 West Ham United 36 11 Burnley 35 12 Southampton 35 13 Crystal Palace 34 14 Stoke City 34 15 Watford 34 16 Bournemouth 33 17 Everton 31 18 West Bromwich Albion 26 19 Leicester City 24 20 Newcastle United 17





