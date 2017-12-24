Slaven Bilic Tells Press He Wants To Stay in the Premier League as He is 'Weighing Up Options'

The former West Ham manager has been out of work since the beginning of November from when he was relieved from his duties at the London Stadium and the Croatian is now on the hunt to find his next Premier League job.

Although Bilic has enjoyed his time away from the game to indulge in some personal time, he has revealed in a interview with Sky Sports that he would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bilic has been linked with the recently vacant role at Swansea City since Paul Clement's departure, whilst also being rumoured to be a potential manager at Middlesbrough, who currently sit 9th within the Sky Bet Championship.

When asked if he would prefer to stay in the Premier League, Bilic had this to say: "I like it here, I was here as a player and a manager and I don't feel a strange here and there is no language barrier. This is the place to be, but it doesn't have to be, so it depends more on the club or the project.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"If a good project and good club comes from another country then I would probably do that."

The 49-year-old manager had his first stint within England with West Ham United, where he enjoyed an incredible first season by guiding the East London club to seventh within the Premier League - one of their highest finishes in the modern era.