VIDEO: Meanwhile in Brazil! Neymar Scores Insane Goal During Celebrity Friendly

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

As the Premier League endures its fixture-full festive period, which has already seen some simply stunning passages of play, the majority of those on the continent enjoy a slightly less hectic schedule and take full advantage of the winter break by heading off to sunnier climbs. 

Even though there are no competitive clashes amongst most leagues, usually the players head away for some warm weather training in an exotic paradise to claim a brief reprieve from the winter weather barrage. 

That is exactly what Paris Saint-Germain have been fortunate enough to enjoy since their year-ending 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, spending a short spell in Doha before returning to their domestic schedule on January 7th. 

However, Les Parisiens frontman Neymar was afforded the opportunity to take leave from the mini-break to feature in a friendly back in his home nation of Brazil.

The mild-mannered clash between two star-studded sides, including NBA's Nene and Brazilian actor Caio Castro, was labeled "Only the ball should be hungry" and set up to help those less fortunate than themselves.

The high profile occasion reportedly collected 30 tonnes of food for the country's starving children, and it appears the nation's sweetheart wanted to play his role for the good cause. 


The 25-year-old only arrived for the second half, however was able to give his adoring fans an early Christmas treat, by netting a simply stunning goal during the match which ended 11-7 in favour of Nene's outfit. 

The world's most expensive player featured for both sides during his 45 minutes of play time, however it was one moment of magic which caught the eye. 

Neymar was played through in on goal before being confronted by the goalkeeper, but a touch to his left, a quick flick and and simply scintillating lofted finish over the advanced custodian and backtracking defenders with his back to goal showed all those in attendance what they can potentially look forward to in Russia next summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters