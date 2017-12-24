VIDEO: Meanwhile in Brazil! Neymar Scores Insane Goal During Celebrity Friendly

As the Premier League endures its fixture-full festive period, which has already seen some simply stunning passages of play, the majority of those on the continent enjoy a slightly less hectic schedule and take full advantage of the winter break by heading off to sunnier climbs.

Even though there are no competitive clashes amongst most leagues, usually the players head away for some warm weather training in an exotic paradise to claim a brief reprieve from the winter weather barrage.

Top ten players in the world in 2017 according to the Guardian:



10. Eden Hazard

9. Toni Kroos

8. Kylian Mbappe

7. Robert Lewandowski

6. Luka Modric

5. Harry Kane

4. Kevin De Bruyne

3. Neymar

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

1. Lionel Messi — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 22, 2017

That is exactly what Paris Saint-Germain have been fortunate enough to enjoy since their year-ending 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, spending a short spell in Doha before returning to their domestic schedule on January 7th.

However, Les Parisiens frontman Neymar was afforded the opportunity to take leave from the mini-break to feature in a friendly back in his home nation of Brazil.

The mild-mannered clash between two star-studded sides, including NBA's Nene and Brazilian actor Caio Castro, was labeled "Only the ball should be hungry" and set up to help those less fortunate than themselves.

LM: Neymar Jr. The most expensive player in football is making France his playground, racking up 11 goals, 9 assists, and 101 dribbles before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/wkpWNAYLkM — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) December 23, 2017

The high profile occasion reportedly collected 30 tonnes of food for the country's starving children, and it appears the nation's sweetheart wanted to play his role for the good cause.





The 25-year-old only arrived for the second half, however was able to give his adoring fans an early Christmas treat, by netting a simply stunning goal during the match which ended 11-7 in favour of Nene's outfit.

The world's most expensive player featured for both sides during his 45 minutes of play time, however it was one moment of magic which caught the eye.

Neymar just scored this goal in a charity game in Brazil! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ApDQET4myi — Andre Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) December 23, 2017

Neymar was played through in on goal before being confronted by the goalkeeper, but a touch to his left, a quick flick and and simply scintillating lofted finish over the advanced custodian and backtracking defenders with his back to goal showed all those in attendance what they can potentially look forward to in Russia next summer.