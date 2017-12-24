VIDEO: Thomas Vermaelen's Kids Have Sweetest Reaction to Seeing Daddy in Lineup for Clasico Clash

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

It is not every day you see your own father playing against Real Madrid. Well actually, for Thomas Vermaelen's kids it is a rarity to see him at all, never mind who the opposition are. 

However, the Belgian's young trio did indeed get to witness their old man sporting the blue and red of the Catalonians in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium from the starting lineup on Saturday, as the 32-year-old and his side ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Los Blancos. 

Three second-half goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi from the penalty spot and Aleix Vidal capped off a perfect first half of the season for Ernesto Valverde's side, who are still yet to be beaten across any competitive competition this campaign. 

Following the victory a rather heartwarming video emerged from the sensational afternoon for Barcelona in the Spanish capital via Twitter, portraying Vermaelen's three children waiting in anticipation to see their father as the obligatory team lineups appeared on screen. 


Then came the moment the of truth, the former Arsenal defender appeared, and his kids' reactions were priceless. 

Due to the injury of regular Samuel Umtiti, the ageing centre-back has been afforded several more opportunities for the Camp Nou outfit in recent times than in previous years, with the victory in Madrid his eight of the season. 


That may not sound too many considering we are now at the midway point of the campaign, but when you factor in prior to October this year Vermaelen had not featured for Barca since March 2016, it may go some way in showing why his kids were pretty excited to see him on their screen. 

