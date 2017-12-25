Liverpool vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Liverpool meet Swansea in a classic Boxing Day battle, with the league's lowest scorers travelling to face one of the most feared attacking teams in the Premier League.

After Paul Clement's sacking last week, managerless Swansea enter the game rock bottom of the table, with only three wins all season.

By contrast, Liverpool have had a solid year so far, with good form against the smaller teams in the division, and keeping strong momentum in the battle for the top four.

Classic Encounter





Last season's fixture at Anfield was a thriller, with Liverpool coming from two goals down to draw level, only for Gylfi Sigurdsson to net a winner 15 minutes from time and give Paul Clement his first victory as manager.



Fernando Llorente, now at Tottenham, scored twice in quick succession after half time to give the Swans an improbable lead, before Roberto Firmino brought Liverpool back into the game with two well-taken finishes.

It looked as if Swansea would hold on for a valuable point, before the Icelandic playmaker slid home late on to take the south Wales club off the foot of the table and give them their first ever league victory at Anfield.

Key Battles







Martin Olsson will have one of his toughest tests this season trying to contain Mohamed Salah on Swansea's left side. The Egyptian has 15 goals already this season, level with Harry Kane as the league's top scorer, and will be looking forward to taking on a Swansea defence which has struggled against pacy teams so far this term.

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew will undoubtedly cause problems for the Liverpool defence, with the necessary trickery to match up against Lovren and Klavan's physicality at the heart of the back four.

Team News







Jordan Henderson is out, having suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal, and may miss the rest of the festive period.Otherwise, Jurgen Klopp has a full squad available to him, with Cameroonian Joel Matip back in contention after a month out with a thigh injury, and the "Fab Four" certain to continue up front and continue their rich vein of form.

Leon Britton's spell in caretaker charge continues on Merseyside, with the player-coach unable to call on the services of Kyle Naughton, who injured his groin against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Leroy Fer will be monitored before the game, with his back problem still an issue and potentially keeping him out of Tuesday's match.

Potential Liverpool Lineup: Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Potential Swansea Lineup: Fabianski; Rangel, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Mesa, Clucas; Ayew, Abraham, Dyer.

Prediction

Despite Liverpool's run of draws, they have been playing scintillating football, and have become more resolute in defence, despite failing to see a substantial increase in points.

