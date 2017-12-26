Man Utd Fans Get Roasted on Twitter as 'Park the Bus' Chant Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Manchester United fans have taken a pounding on Twitter, after a section of their support chanted for the team to 'park the bus' after going 2-1 up against Leicester City in the Premier League. 

The Foxes ended up grabbing a last minute equaliser thanks to a Harry Maguire header - leading to the mass mocking of United fans on social media from their rivals.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The sarcastic chants certainly back-fired on José Mourinho's side - who's slip-up has seen them fall 13 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. 

United's local rivals have been in relentless form, and are unbeaten following 18 wins in 19 matches. Rejoicing in the misery of the Red Devils, Twitter responded to the chants in typical fashion:

United face Burnley on Boxing Day, and could face a tricky afternoon against Sean Dyche's defensively resilient side. 

However, the Clarets are without their star centre-back James Tarkowski, who is serving a three-match ban for elbowing Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.

