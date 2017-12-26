Man Utd Fans Get Roasted on Twitter as 'Park the Bus' Chant Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

Manchester United fans have taken a pounding on Twitter, after a section of their support chanted for the team to 'park the bus' after going 2-1 up against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Foxes ended up grabbing a last minute equaliser thanks to a Harry Maguire header - leading to the mass mocking of United fans on social media from their rivals.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The sarcastic chants certainly back-fired on José Mourinho's side - who's slip-up has seen them fall 13 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United's local rivals have been in relentless form, and are unbeaten following 18 wins in 19 matches. Rejoicing in the misery of the Red Devils, Twitter responded to the chants in typical fashion:

When United fans yesterday sang “Park the Bus” sarcastically again only for them to actually park the bus and concede to the 10 men of Leicester pic.twitter.com/OYIIZQXGSQ — Cheema (@SoccerCheema) December 24, 2017

UNITED SARCASTICALLY SANG ‘PARK THE BUS’ AGAIN ONLY FOR THEM TO ACTUALLY PARK THE BUS AND CONCEDED TO THE 10 MEN OF LEICESTER AHAHAHHAHAHAH — Tom Bird311 (@TomBird94MCFC) December 23, 2017

United sang “park the bus, park the bus” and “oh what fun it is to see United win Away” and fucking drew to 10 man Leicester😂😂😂 — James (@jamesmcfc_) December 23, 2017

Utd fans are a joke. Singing park the bus sarcastically then they’re team goes, parks the bus against 10 man Leicester. — AB (@KlinicalKDB) December 23, 2017

Lads you’re 2-1 up away at Leicester City, singing “Park the bus” is not bothering anyone — Jack (@jackgmcfc) December 23, 2017

United face Burnley on Boxing Day, and could face a tricky afternoon against Sean Dyche's defensively resilient side.

However, the Clarets are without their star centre-back James Tarkowski, who is serving a three-match ban for elbowing Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.