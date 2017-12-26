Middlesbrough Appoint Ex-West Brom & Stoke Boss Tony Pulis as Club's New Manager

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as the club's new manager after the sacking of Garry Monk.

The Championship side took to their official Twitter account on Tuesday to announce Pulis' arrival in the north-east as they look for much improved results under the Welshman.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City boss takes up the reins at the Riverside Stadium as he replaces Monk in the dugout, and will watch Boro's home clash against Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day from the stands.

Pulis' first game in charge of Middlesbrough will come against Aston Villa on 30th December, but no news on the length of his contract has yet been revealed.

Speaking to Boro's official site, Pulis beamed as he stated that the Teesiders seemed like the "right challenge" for him to take up ahead of his 60th birthday.

He said: “I wanted a challenge - a real challenge - and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates. Steve Gibson is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner.

“I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can.

“I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Boro chairman Steve Gibson added: “We’re delighted to appoint Tony as our new manager. His experience and knowledge speaks for itself and he has a tremendous track record.

“We’re excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club. There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we’re delighted Tony has decided to join us.

“There’s no disguising that 2017 has not been a happy year for any of us, but we’ve refocused and we’re looking forward to the future.”

The 59-year-old was only relieved of his managerial duties with West Brom on 20th November after almost three years at the Hawthorns helm.

He established Stoke as a Premier League club during his reign in Staffordshire and led the Potters to an FA Cup final and into the Europa League during his tenure at the Bet365 Stadium.

Pulis' other managerial jobs have come at Plymouth Argyle, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth among others.

