N'Golo Kante Rounds Off Stunning 2017 With French Footballer of the Year Award

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has rounded off a stunning 2017 by being named French Footballer of the Year, adding to his Premier League winner's medal, PFA Players' Player of the Year, FWA Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year accolades.

N'Golo Kanté in 2017:



Premier League winner

PFA Players' Player of the Year

Premier League Player of the Season

Premier League PFA Team of the Year

FWA Footballer of the Year

Chelsea's Player of the Year

8th in the Ballon d'Or

France boasts footballers like Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, but Kante has been rated higher than all of them by France Football magazine.

The 26-year-old, who famously won the Premier League as part of the 2015/16 Leicester side, was also ranked 8th in the 2017 Ballon d'Or standings and 9th in the Best FIFA Men's Player award when those prizes were dished out earlier this year.

Kante has started 16 of Chelsea's 19 Premier League games this season, missing only three games in October as a result of a hamstring problem.

The former Caen dynamo will be in the Chelsea side that faces Brighton on Boxing Day, a first league meeting with the Seagulls since a second tier clash in 1989, with Antonio Conte targeting three points after drawing with Everton just before Christmas.

"I am not worried because the players played very well [against Everton]. It was a good performance and I liked the attitude and the effort of my players," the boss said.