Van Dijk Future Uncertain as Contrasting Reports Link Saints Ace With Man City & Liverpool Moves

It appears that no one is sure where Virgil van Dijk's future lies as contrasting reports link him with transfers to Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Premier League giants are squabbling over the Southampton defender ahead of the January transfer window, with the Telegraph and Irish Independent both claiming that he will move to the Etihad and Anfield respectively.

Van Dijk is looking more and more likely to leave the Saints after he was left out of the club's match day squad for the draw with Huddersfield last Saturday, but question marks remain over where he will move to.

The Telegraph allege that City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on a £60m deal for Van Dijk as they look to head off interest in his signature from Liverpool.

The Citizens and their south coast counterparts are said to be locked in negotiations over a switch to Manchester next month as Southampton look to cash in on their wantaway star.

With City skipper Vincent Kompany still being hampered by niggling injuries, John Stones recuperating from a hamstring strain and Eliaquim Mangala not rated by the Spaniard, the current league leaders are eager to bolster their defensive ranks.

Van Dijk would apparently come in as a third choice centre-back if he rocked up at City, but Liverpool will hope to scupper any deal that takes him down the wrong side of the M62 where they're concerned.

The Reds have been chasing the Dutch international since the summer, and are also thought to be deep into conversations about luring Van Dijk to Merseyside, according to the Independent.

Liverpool pulled out of a move for the 26-year-old in July after Southampton reported them for illegally tapping Van Dijk up, but have held out hope that the Saints' frosty relationship with them would thaw enough to get a deal done.

Van Dijk is believed to be "eager" to work under Jurgen Klopp but whether that stance has changed since City's entering of the race is up for debate.

Chelsea and Barcelona have been rumoured to also be in the hunt for Van Dijk, but it seems that a two-horse race is ensuing for his services.

