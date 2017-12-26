Baggies, Blues Battle to Boring Boxing Day Draw

It wasn't a very exciting Boxing Day for either Everton or West Brom as the two battled to a sleep-inducing 0-0 draw. 

By 90Min
December 26, 2017

West Bromwich Albion and Everton have laboured to a 0-0 draw in the Midlands as both clubs looked to have had too much Christmas turkey for dinner.

An oft-turgid match saw the Baggies record a rare clean sheet while the Toffees extended their unbeaten run to seven matches under Sam Allardyce, albeit with a second stalemate in as many games.

The draw also saw the away side make it 12 Boxing Day clashes without defeat as both outfits stayed 19th and ninth in the Premier League standings respectively.

Salomon Rondon spurned a glorious chance to get the hosts up and running inside six minutes - the Venezuelan flicking Jay Rodriguez's inswinging cross wide of the upright.

Rodriguez put a good effort the wrong side of goal as the Baggies dominated early on, while Yannick Bolasie - back in the starting lineup for the first time in more than a year - fired a high and handsome effort over the bar in Everton's best chance after 25 minutes.

A dire affair was lacking in genuine quality and, Jordan Pickford's save from Chris Brunt's drive and Ahmed Hegazi's wayward header aside, both sides headed into the interval all square.

Mason Holgate was inches away from connecting from Morgan Schneiderlin's low centre just after the restart before the youngster was given the slip by Rondon down the opposite end - the striker, however, blazed wildly wide from a one-on-one with Pickford.

Ashley Williams saw his header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner held by Ben Foster in a rare shot on target, while Jonjoe Kenny superbly charged down Brunt's fierce strike as the sides traded blows.

Rodriguez and Tom Davies put efforts wide down opposite ends of the field, Matty Phillips missed Rodriguez's cross on the stretch and Sigurdsson wasted an Oumar Niasse cutback as the profligacy count mounted up.

Phillips and Brunt skied shots from promising positions while Foster thwarted Niasse twice late on, but neither team deserved to steal all three points at the Hawthorns.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters