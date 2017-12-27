Antoine Griezmann Makes the Most of His Christmas Break by Hanging Out With NBA Stars

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has been enjoying his mid-season break by dedicating his time to his second favourite sport, basketball.

The Frenchman, who is a keen follower of the NBA, recently met with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and even seized the opportunity to get a photo with the Cameroonian basketball player.

Griezmann – clearly ecstatic – was given a 76ers jersey baring Embiid’s name, while the NBA star was presented with an Atletico shirt with his name on.

The contrast in emotions between the two seems uncanny, and this isn’t the first time Griezzman’s shown his love for basketball.

There was some controversy surrounding Griezmann’s decision to colour his face – when dressing up as a basketball player - as part of a fancy dress costume, to which he quickly apologised for.

Griezzman will have to put his passion for basketball aside come the new year, as he prepares for a La Liga match against Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are nine points behind leaders Barcelona - who recently got the better of fellow rivals Real Madrid in a 3-0 win.

