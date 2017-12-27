Barca Awaiting Confirmation of Mascherano Departure Before Moving for Colombian Star as Replacement

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Barcelona transfer target Yerry Mina is set to begin pre-season training with current club Palmeiras next month as he awaits the final call from the Spanish league leaders to finally join up with the club.

Ernesto Valverde's side already have a 9m first option deal in place on the Colombian international, who stands at 6ft 4in, and are expected to pay another fee in order to complete the deal for a man who appears to be Javier Mascherano's replacement. 

Mascherano is set to join Hebei China Fortune next month after seeking to end his successful venture with Barca, and it's reported by Sport English that the Catalans will receive €10m for his services. Half of that fee is expected to go towards completing the signing of the 23-year-old, formerly of Independiente Santa Fe, earlier than initially planned.


Under the terms of the initial agreement, Mina was expected to join up with Barca at the end of the current season, but the departure of Mascherano will hasten the need for the club to find a replacement. Mina is that man, and while everything does appear to be in the pipeline for the move to complete, Mina is still waiting for Barca negotiators to make their final move.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

They are expected to do so when the deal for Mascherano is completed.

Officials from Palmeiras are expecting the deal for Mina to go ahead next month, and Barca are expected to send Oscar Grau to South America in order to tie up the deal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters