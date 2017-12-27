Barcelona Set to Spoil the Manchester United Party as They Look to Sign Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil's contract is set expire within the summer, leaving many Arsenal fans worried as he is yet to sign a contract extension. However, it appears that the German midfielder may be making a move away from North London.

Caught Offside have reported that Barcelona are set to join the race along with Manchester United to sign the creative midfielder. However, sources close to the Arsenal manager have said that he would prefer to sell to the Spanish club over the Red Devils.



This is due to the fact that Arsenal will not have to play against the German midfielder on a consistent basis if he were to join the Catalan giants, only playing against the North London team if they met in the Champions League - which Arsenal currently do not feature in.

In addition to this, it prevents Jose Mourinho from having the player as the ongoing feud between the French and Portuguese managers continue.

If Ozil were to leave North London, Arsenal would prefer for the creative maestro to depart the club during the January transfer window - therefore, they can receive a suitable fee for the player or else he would leave for free during the summer.

Despite Arsenal sitting in 6th position, Mesut Ozil has had a stella season. The German midfielder has contributed towards a goal every 142 minutes and his recent strike against Newcastle is definitely worth a mention.

Arsenal's next fixture will take place against Crystal Palace and with Mesut Ozil's future at the club very much in the air, this may be one of the German's last games in his four-year stay at the club.