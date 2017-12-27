Jurgen Klopp Gives Liverpool Injury Updates on Jordan Henderson & Alberto Moreno

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given injury updates on his players following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Swansea on Boxing Day, admitting that it is unlikely that Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno will feature in Liverpool's next two matches.

Monday evening saw neither Henderson nor Moreno play a part in the brushing aside of bottom placed Swansea, leaving questions being presented to the Liverpool boss as to when they will return.

However, it appears Klopp is none the wiser than the journalists asking the question, claiming he doesn't know when they will return exactly:

“Length of time [on their returns], actually I have no idea to be honest – but it won’t be tomorrow. Both are out for the next two games for sure," Klopp said in his post-match press conference, according to the club's official website.

“On December 30 and January 1, they have no chance, then we have to see again.”

Henderson has been out of the side since picking up a hamstring injury early on in his side's entertaining 3-3 draw with Arsenal before Christmas, whereas Moreno hasn't been fit since the beginning of December - when he picked up an ankle complaint during Liverpool's 7-0 Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow.

Despite the two players missing, the club doesn't appear to be missing them all too much following the Reds' Boxing Day result.

Making extremely light work of a Swansea side devoid of any form of confidence and attacking threat, Klopp's players hardly had to leave second gear in order to pick up the three points, easily knocking in five goals in the process.