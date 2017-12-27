Leicester's Danny Simpson Set to Miss Out on Liverpool Clash With Hamstring Injury

Leicester full-back Danny Simpson looks set to miss out on his side's weekend encounter with Liverpool, following a hamstring injury picked up in his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester United before Christmas.

It was Aleksandar Dragovic that stepped in for the injured Simpson on Boxing Day, as the Foxes fell to a 3-1 defeat to Watford, despite Riyad Mahrez initially giving Leicester the lead over the Hornets.

And unfortunately for Claude Puel, it appears his first choice right back is set to miss out again as Leicester prepare to host Liverpool - who are without Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno.

The Frenchman has confirmed that Simpson will be out for 'a few weeks' following his muscle strain, which is likely to see him also miss out on the Foxes' first game of the new year against Huddersfield, and their FA Cup clash with Fleetwood Town a few days later.

Danny Simpson will miss this weekends clash with Liverpool after Claude Puel confirmed the full-back suffered a muscular strain during the 2-2 draw vs Man United. "It’s a hamstring injury and he will not be available for a few weeks." #LCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) December 27, 2017

This causes problems for Puel, who is now also without Daniel Amartey due to suspension, as well as Robert Huth - a long term absentee.

Leicester currently sit comfortably in 8th in the Premier League table, but have failed to win in four matches since their remarkable 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Puel's arrival at the club has been a welcomed one, and the former Saints boss has impressed since he took the reigns at the King Power Stadium.

However, a win soon would be very much welcomed, with the club's form seeming to take a bit of a dip as of late. There's no cause for concern as it stands, but Leicester will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.