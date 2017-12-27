Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi Insists Foxes Need to Move on After Boxing Day Defeat at Watford

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has called for his teammates to put their disappointing Boxing Day defeat to Watford behind them and instead look forward to the flurry of games coming up.

The Nigerian international played the full game as his side lost 2-1 against the Hornets.The visitors took a deserved lead courtesy of Riyad Mahrez, but goals from Molla Wague and a Kasper Schmeichel own goal meant his side left Vicarage Road with nothing.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Speaking to the Foxes official club website, he said: "It was very disappointing to lose this game but we will focus on the other games. If we would have sealed the game in the first half, it would have given us the confidence to carry the game along.

"After their equaliser, it made them come and it gave them more confidence to play. (It was) so, so close. We had a couple of chances but that is part of the game but we'll learn from it."

The defeat represents a slump in form for Claude Puel's side, who have failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions as they remain eighth in the Premier League.

Ndidi, who has been a star performer for Leicester this season, believes that his side can recapture their best form, starting with a tough trip to Anfield on Saturday to face Liverpool in what will be their final game of 2017.

Wilfred Ndidi: Has made more tackles (77) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season



Full player stats -- https://t.co/XC5zJzeNzI pic.twitter.com/QF8KwosaBS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 20, 2017

The 21-year-old continued, stating: "We always prepare for every game. We are always ready."