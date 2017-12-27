Liverpool Coach Stirs Up Transfer Rumours After 'Liking' Van Dijk to Liverpool Tweet

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has fuelled transfer speculation after liking a tweet that claims the club have agreed a fee with Southampton for the transfer of highly sought after centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

It was one of the transfer stories of the summer amongst the British press. Van Dijk's proposed switch to Anfield had fallen through due to tapping up allegations from the Saints - threatening the Reds that they would be reported to the Premier League unless they dropped their interest in the Dutchman.



Image by Ben Davies

Subsequently, Liverpool did. However, that never stopped rumours that Van Dijk would soon make his way to the club.

Initially, these claims stated that the move would come once the transfer window opened up again at the end of the current season.



However, reports are beginning to surface of the defender's potential move as early as January.

And now the fire has been stoked by Reds goalkeeping coach Achterberg, who liked a tweet regarding the subject.

According to the tweet, Achterberg liked (tweeted by the Express' Paul Joyce), Liverpool and Southampton have agreed on a deal that will see Van Dijk become the world's most expensive defender - accumulating to around £75m.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Achterberg has now 'un-liked' the post; but, fortunately this is 2017, and everything gets a screenshot.

Earlier in the season, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had come under pressure for their defensive inabilities, and although they've improved in recent weeks, the German manager is believed to be desperate to sign a new centre-half.

Liverpool fans also have reason to be optimistic over the early arrival of Naby Keita. Reports have surfaced that he may end up in Merseyside in January following RB Leipzig's poor start to the season.