Liverpool Defender Jon Flanagan Charged With Assault Following Late Night 'Incident'

Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan reportedly been charged with common assault, following an incident that occurred in Liverpool city centre during the early hours of December 22.

The 24-year-old is set to appear in court following the turn of the new year, after police officers were called to Duke Street at around 3.20am on Friday morning.

Having been questioned by police, the defender has now been charged with Section 39 Common Assault and was released on conditional bail ahead of next week's appearance in Liverpool Magistrates' Court.





A spokesperson said, according to Liverpool Echo:

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, December 22.”

Flanagan has endured an injury plagued few years since his first call-up to the England international team back in 2014, and has struggled for game time on Merseyside.

A representative of the club has released a statement on the matter:

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”

The player hasn't made a single Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, and has had to settle with PL2 and EFL Cup opportunities, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been on the receiving end of firs team opportunities from Jurgen Klopp.