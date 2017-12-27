Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain Gives Refreshingly Honest Interview Following Swansea Win

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave a brilliantly honest post-match interview following his side's 5-0 demolishing of Swansea on Boxing Day - admitting that he felt he could've done better during the match.

It's been a tricky start to life for the former Arsenal man at Anfield ever since his move to Merseyside in August. Struggling for form, the Ox hasn't managed to endear himself to Liverpool fans as much as he might have liked.

However, that looks to be on the way to changing after his refreshingly humble interview following the Swansea win. Despite getting his name on the scoresheet, the England international claims that his individual performance could've been better:

"I was a bit disappointed with myself today, although I'm happy to score. When the chance came at the end I was happy to put it away. In the first half we did OK and we stepped it up in the second half", Chamberlain said after the game.

Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed with his performance despite scoring in a 5-0 win.



Great mentality pic.twitter.com/K5SXKOMVpd — 90min (@90min_Football) December 27, 2017

"I just want more out of myself. I could have done better with my end product a few times. Overall it could have been better. I just want to keep pushing myself on to do better.

"It's important for me [to score]. Today it [the goal] wasn't so crucial as we were leading by a few but I need to keep doing that. There were some great goals today. We defended well overall.'

Chamberlain notched in the final of the five goals in the 82nd minute, joining the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the score-sheet.