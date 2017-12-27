Premier League Trio Set to Battle it Out to Sign Besiktas Star Dusko Tosic in January

Everton, Stoke and Tottenham are reportedly all interested in the signing of Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic.

Tosic joined Besiktas in 2015 and has appeared 56 times since for the Turkish club, scoring five goals in that time and helping his team to back-to-back league titles. The 32-year-old has also featured 21 times at international level for Serbia, scoring one goal.

The defender also has experience playing in English football after his time at Portsmouth, and then on loan at Queens Park Rangers, in 2010. However he never played for the former, and made just five appearances for the latter before he left England to go back to Serbia with Red Star Belgrade.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

According to Vatan via HITC, new Besiktas signing Domagoj Vida is expected to replace Tosic, who is likely to move to England during the January transfer window, with the likes of Everton, Tottenham and, most recently, Stoke linked with him.

Besiktas will reportedly accept a bid in the region of around £3m, as the defender's value is unlikely to increase given his age.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes admitted that his side were interested in recruiting defensive reinforcements in January, especially after the injury to captain Ryan Shawcross. Speaking after Tuesday's Huddersfield game, according to Sky Sports, he said: "We're struggling a little bit with defensive personnel. We've lost out skipper again so they are piling up at the moment.

"We have to put square pegs in the round holes at times. So it's a bit tough for the guys at the back, but we've just got to get through this period, get a few back and hopefully get a little bit of help in January as well because we're a little bit short. Then we'll be OK."