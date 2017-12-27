Swansea Interim Boss Leon Britton Blasts 'Unacceptable Performance' Following Liverpool Blitz

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Swansea's caretaker boss Leon Britton has labeled his side's performance as "unacceptable", after the Swans were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day. 

Coutinho opened the scoring for the Reds with a sixth minute stunner, before a second-half Firmino brace, and one goal each from both Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured Liverpool of a comfortable three points. 

Liverpool's win consolidated their place in the Premier League's top four, while Swansea's loss further cemented them to the bottom of the league table, and they now find themselves five points off safety. 

Despite Liverpool's scintillating attacking options, virtually all of their goals were gift-wrapped by some dismal Swansea defending, something which Leon Britton rued after the game. 

“You cannot make basic errors, whether that’s your set-up at set-pieces, second balls or misplaced passes, because you give yourselves no chance,” Britton admitted to the Swans' official website

“When you come to a place like Liverpool, you need a seven or eight out of 10 performance from everyone, and then you’ll have a chance of getting a result.

"But if you make basic errors that you would expect to see in academy football, a team like Liverpool are going to punish you.

"We are bottom of the league and confidence is low in the team,” Britton continued.

“Even so, in the first half we didn’t do too badly after the goal and I felt our confidence was growing a little bit," he continued.

“But after the second goal, our confidence went completely. Even then, you have to make sure you give everything you have got.

“As players we have all been in difficult situations, but you still remain professional and do the right things for the team.

“But out there, I have to be honest and say I didn’t see that from a lot of players,” he revealed. 

Asked whether there was any update on the managerial situation, Britton added: 

“I spoke to the chairman on Christmas Eve and I expect I will speak to him tonight or tomorrow. 

“As things stand, I will be in charge for Watford.”

