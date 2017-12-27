Timo Werner's Dream Move to Real Madrid Could Fall Through Due to Hearing Issues

RB Leipzig and Germany star Timo Werner could see could see a potential move to Spanish giants Real Madrid scuppered due to his ear condition.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are reportedly in the market for a striker when the transfer window reopens in January with Real Madrid heavily reliant on the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema struggling for form this season.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

This has lead to intense speculation that Werner could be making a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, although that move could be put on ice due to the 21-year-old's troublesome ear condition.

The issue first came to light during a Champions League tie against Besiktas in late September, asking initially for earplugs due to the deafening noise at the Vodafone Arena, before being substituted as reports surfaced of persistent ringing in his ears, dizziness and breathing difficulties.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner was taken off with "breathing difficulties" in the #UCL on Tuesday.https://t.co/5j8KCX9IvJ pic.twitter.com/ql1GDPHS0I — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 27, 2017

Werner has continued his impressive form from last season into this campaign, scoring 11 goals in 19 Bundesliga and Champions League games this term, bolstering his status as one of Europe's hottest young prospects.





The German also boasts an impressive record at national level, scoring seven goals in ten games for his country, as Werner hoping to find a solution to his ear condition sooner rather than later, with a World Cup and potential transfer to one of Europe's elite in 2018 to look forward to.