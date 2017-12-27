Watford's Molla Wague Explains Why His Goal Against Leicester Was Extra Special

Watford's Molla Wague admitted that his first goal for Watford was extra special considering it came against his former club Leicester City. In his first appearance for his new club, Wague provided the spark that eventually led to a Watford win, after his equaliser on the stroke of halftime.

Since arriving in August from Udinese, Wague barely featured for Marco Silva's side, but when called upon for his first Premier League start, the Malian repaid the faith shown by his manager by scoring a much-needed goal for his club.

Quoted from the Hertfordshire Mercury, Wague said: "I was very happy," Wague told the club website when asked about getting the equaliser.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"It was important to score before half-time.

"I wanted to play well and I'm happy because it's against my old team Leicester and it's nice to score against them."

Wague's goal came against Leicester where he spent five months on loan last season, though he only managed 70 minutes during his time at the King Power stadium, marred by a shoulder injury that ruined his time there.

The Malian hasn't rested on his laurels, however. After his perfect debut for the club, he now eyes the visit of - bottom of the table side - Swansea on Saturday, where he hopes to continue to build on his Watford career.

He added: "I'm happy, it's my first game and to score and get the victory is great. I want to keep going and get another win on Saturday," he finished.