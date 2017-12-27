West Brom Pay Tribute to Mascot Richard Eades After He Tragically Passes Away

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

West Bromwich Albion, as well as fans of the club, have paid tribute to the club's late mascot Richard Eades, who tragically passed away ahead of the Baggies' Boxing Day clash against Everton.

The 42-year-old father of two had been the club's mascot for 14 years and ran the club's supporters' side Boing FC.

"Albion are mourning the loss of long-serving employee Richard Eades, who has passed away at the age of just 42", read a statement on West Brom's official website.

"Richard, pictured left, embarked on almost 30 years’ service at the Club as a 14-year-old - working as a member of the ground staff and then the coaching staff before taking on the roles of several Albion mascots

"He amassed many friends at The Hawthorns, all of whom were shocked and deeply saddened by his untimely death. 

"The thoughts of all at West Bromwich Albion are with his fiancé Carly and his two young children, Lily-Mae, 8, and Archie, 3." 

Best friend of Eades, and fellow mascot David Challoner also paid tribute to the late father:

"He was best man at my wedding and a great friend.

"Most of all he was Albion through and through and we will miss him greatly.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from across the football community and I'd like to thank everyone for their kind messages at this difficult time."

The club also announced that they will pay full tribute to Eades before their New Year’s Eve fixture against Arsenal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters