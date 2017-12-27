West Ham Fans Continue Social Media Tirade Against Hammers Defender Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell continues to be on the receiving end of a torrent of social media abuse, after the Hammers' roller-coaster 3-3 draw with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day.

Despite providing the delivery from a corner for James Collins' opener for David Moyes' side against the Cherries, the 28-year-old has again fallen foul of a number of West Ham fans, citing his defensive frailties even if his attacking game has shown merit.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Despite being a regular fixture in East London during the past few seasons, Cresswell remains a divisive figure amongst the Irons' fanbase, with his showing at Dean Court seemingly doing little to curry favour with West Ham fans.

The left-back was culpable for conceding the corner which led to Nathan Ake's goal to give Bournemouth a temporary 2-1 lead, and social media were not impressed:

I will say it again and again and again......Aarron Cresswell is completely useless as a defender and puts in one good cross in fifty — Jon Williams (@WeymouthHammer) December 26, 2017

Cresswell dreadful hesitant defending yet again. Leads to a needless free kick. Booking. Corner. Bang. Goal. 2-1 down — ⚒ G WHU ⚒ (@COYIRONS) December 26, 2017

Cresswell is having a horrific second half 😫😫 — Adam (@adambrown93) December 26, 2017

But there are those who believe Cresswell is being treated harshly by some corners:

I don’t! He’s played out of position for a start! Aaron Cresswell is certainly not centre back! Those conditions 2day were horrific especially in the second half! Rain driving in your face, no idea where the ball was goin! Cut the guy some slack, another scapegoat like Noble was! — Ian McKee (@ianmckee58) December 26, 2017

Since his £3.75m switch from Championship side Ipswich Town in July 2014, Cresswell has been an integral part of the West Ham set-up under former boss Slaven Bilic and now Moyes.

Primarily a full-back, Cresswell was initially credited with tightening up the Hammers' back line, throwing in a measure of flair and attacking intent from set-pieces and down the left flank.

Now in his fourth season with the club, the defender has 119 appearances and four goals to his name, despite a spell of injury problems last season.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

With three assists and six clean sheets alone this term - with a total of ten Premier League assists and 25 shutouts in his past three campaigns - there have been accusations that

Cresswell has taken a step backwards in his progress.

Whilst the Hammers continue to improve under Moyes, the England international has been tentatively experimented with in a back three, but on the basis of social media opinion at least, it is not a venture that many will want to see much more of.