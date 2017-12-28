3rd Choice Star: Donnarumma Injured; Marco Storari Injured - Donnarumma the Elder Steps Up

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Milan's third-choice goalkeeper, Antonio Donnarumma, and older brother of regular starter Gianluigi, shone for the Italian outfit on Wednesday night as injuries to his fellow shot-stoppers paved the way for the 27-year-old to take a step into the spotlight against rivals Inter.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Rossoneri's first choice stopper, was unavailable for the Coppa Italia derby after succumbing to an injury and second-choice Marco Storari pulled out of the game during the warm up. 

The two injuries left manager Gennaro Gattuso with little choice and he ultimately handed the 27-year-old his debut appearance for the club - a decade after he first took his place on the bench ad an unused substitute. 


His role in the game proved to be decisive as he spectacularly denied a point-blank effort from Joao Mario on the hour mark, whilst also making an impressive double save from Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva throughout the 120 minutes at San Siro, as per Goal

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Milan ultimately secured victory through Partick Cutrone who hit the back of the net in extra time to secure a 1-0 win and a place in the competitions semi-final. 


Unlike his teenage brother, Antonio's pathway to the Milan's first team has been a long and windy road. 


The 27-year-old came up through the youth ranks at Milan but failed to breakthrough into the first team, where he then went on loan spells with Piacenza and Gubbio before sealing a move to Genoa in 2012. 

He was then brought back to Milan by Vincenzo Montella in the summer after spending a seaon with Greek outfit Asteras Tripoli. 

