Arsene Wenger Explains Why He Can't Say Who Is the Best Player He's Ever Managed

Arsene Wenger has was asked whom he considers to be Arsenal's greatest player under him as the veteran boss approaches a league record milestone.

The Gunners manager will join the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in being in charge of 810 Premier League matches when his side take on Crystal Palace on Thursday, before becoming the new record holder when Arsenal face West Brom on New Year's Eve.

Wenger has had plenty of exceptional talents in north London ever since he was appointed Arsenal gaffer back in July 1996 but, in quotes published by Sky Sports, he refused to name which current or past player he would install as the greatest he's ever worked with.

The Frenchman had initially been asked about signing Thierry Henry back in 1999 - the ex-striker would go on to become an Arsenal legend due to his goalscoring feats.

But Wenger opted to remain impartial when pressed over whether his compatriot was the best star he worked with during his time with the club.

He said: "He was intelligent, extremely talented, focused on football and completely motivated. He's still in the game, working for you! That shows how passionate he was about the game. All that you dream to have when you're a football player.

"No you don't do that (rank players) because it's like in your family, I ask do you prefer this son?

"Was he one of the most talented? Certainly, yes. But who is the best of the best? Can you compare a defender to a striker? Your heart is always bleeding when you have to rule some others out."

Wenger, who also offers his thoughts on his first game in charge of Arsenal, Sol Campbell's shock move to rivals Tottenham and the 1998 league and cup double, also commented on the class of 2003/04 who went the entire league season unbeaten.

Wenger's 'Invincibles' are the only side in Premier League history to go an entire league campaign without suffering defeat - a record that Manchester City could match this term.

The 68-year-old explained how "special" it was not to lose a single game from 38 clashes, but didn't state if City could equal that record set by his players.

He added: "To go through a whole season unbeaten is something really exceptional. This team was special. They were not conscious of the importance of not losing after we were champions with five games to go. I pushed them really to go for it and not lost a game until the end."