Asocial: Why Sergio Busquets Is Probably the Most Old-School Star Footballer on the Planet

It's hard to find anyone without a social media profile in today's world, let alone a professional footballer - one who plays for the biggest teams in the world at that.

But as it so happens, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is that guy.

2428 - No player has attempted most passes in Spanish La Liga in 2017 that Sergio Busquets (2.428, 90,24% successful). Organizer #Opta2017 pic.twitter.com/fB8QEOXJVY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 28, 2017

According to Sport's Ivan San Antonio, the Spanish star does not even like sending WhatsApp messages as he prefers to call people directly instead.





Busquets is said to always keep his cell phone on silent and tucked away in his pocket, focusing on his immediate company and making time for the people who aren't around by use of said device later on.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

As a result, he's the 'odd one out' in the Barca dressing room, but he doesn't seem to mind at all, despite losing out on the commercial incentives star players take advantage of by use of their pages.





The player has no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profile, leaving Google as one of the only avenues via which he can be sought.

"If it was up to me, I'd get rid of Twitter to stop the fake profiles and people saying and doing what they want," he said El Larguero on Cadena Ser some time ago.

So not only is he uninterested in such platforms, he seems to actually detest them.

Can a guy be more old-school than that without actually being old?