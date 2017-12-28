Asocial: Why Sergio Busquets Is Probably the Most Old-School Star Footballer on the Planet

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

It's hard to find anyone without a social media profile in today's world, let alone a professional footballer - one who plays for the biggest teams in the world at that.

But as it so happens, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is that guy.

According to Sport's Ivan San Antonio, the Spanish star does not even like sending WhatsApp messages as he prefers to call people directly instead.


Busquets is said to always keep his cell phone on silent and tucked away in his pocket, focusing on his immediate company and making time for the people who aren't around by use of said device later on.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

As a result, he's the 'odd one out' in the Barca dressing room, but he doesn't seem to mind at all, despite losing out on the commercial incentives star players take advantage of by use of their pages.


The player has no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profile, leaving Google as one of the only avenues via which he can be sought. 

"If it was up to me, I'd get rid of Twitter to stop the fake profiles and people saying and doing what they want," he said El Larguero on Cadena Ser some time ago.

So not only is he uninterested in such platforms, he seems to actually detest them. 

Can a guy be more old-school than that without actually being old?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters