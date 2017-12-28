Hugo Lloris Claims Harry Kane Is 'the Best Striker I've Played With' After Record-Breaking Year

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris has hailed "goal machine" Harry Kane as the best striker he has ever played with.

That is seriously high praise considering the France captain has played along-side the likes of Nicholas Anelka, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and the legendary Thierry Henry.

Spurs' keeper watched on in awe as his teammate bagged another sensational hat-trick on Boxing Day against Southampton, on a historic day for the talisman. Prior to the game the English international needed a single goal to break Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

The 24-year-old also notably nipped ahead of a certain Lionel Messi to finish the year as Europe's top scorer for club and country with 56 goals.

When talking to The Sun about Kane, Lloris claimed: "I’ve never played with a striker capable of scoring so many goals in a year.

"I’ve played with a lot of top strikers and probably he is the best I’ve played with. He deserves all the praise at the moment. Now the most difficult part is coming because he needs to stick at this level.

"But with his mentality and quality I have no doubt he will do that...He is one of the best and he is going to keep showing it. He believes a lot in himself and that’s most important. It means he is able to do fantastic things with passion and hard work. In football when there are records you always try to break them."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Frenchman conceded that: “It’s true, with players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo it’s difficult to catch them, but Harry is by the side of them and he is still a young player with lots to achieve.

"He’s got the right attitude, he always wants to improve. If he scores one goal in a game, he wants two or three... This is his mentality, He’s a goal machine, It’s his target."

