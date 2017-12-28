Napoli Target Bernd Leno as Keeper Pepe Reina Refuses to Renew His Contract

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is set to end his two-and-a-half-year spell with the club as his contract which expires in the summer will not be renewed, igniting the Italian clubs search for a new stopper.

The 35-year-old has played in all but one of Napoli's league fixtures this season, where they currently sit atop of the table after dropping just nine points from their first 18 games. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite Reina continuing to play a prominent role with Napoli, his contract situation has ignited the hunt for a new number one, with Bayer Leverkusen stopper Bernd Leno the leading candidate, followed by Real Sociedad's Gerónimo Rulli and Sporting's Rui Patricio. 


According to Gianluca Dimarzio, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to give Maurizio Sarri reinforcements throughout January to ensure the club remains on top of the Serie A table come the end of the season, but the goalkeeper situation is likely to be addressed in the summer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Napoli's sports director Cristiano Giuntoli is aware that the hunt for a stopper must include players who are good with their feet, which has propelled Leno to the top of the shortlist. The 25-year-old is unlikely to come cheap as his contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until 2020.

However, Leno is highly-rated and with age on his side the club is reported to be willing to consider parting with €25-30m to secure the Germany international's signature. 


Rulli is another keeper being considered but his stuttering performances with Real Sociedad have created more questions than answers for Napoli, with Patricio's age proving to be the sticky point despite his impressive ability with the ball at his feet.

Although Napoli would prefer to sign an Italian stopper, it is understood that Leno is the candidate they are looking at very seriously, as he will not only is being touted as a keeper for the long haul. 

