World Cup Winner Denilson Causes Controversy After Heart Gesture Towards Official in Charity Match

Brazilian World Cup winner Denilson has caused some controversy after making heart gestures towards a female official during a charity match, according to the Metro.

The midfielder was once the world's most expensive player when he moved to Real Betis from Sao Paulo for £21.5m in 1997, and was playing in a charity match between Tite’s Friends and Carille’s Friends. His team was 3-0 down when the incident happened.

Footballer in trouble for gesture to lineswoman https://t.co/zKIXAStVrS pic.twitter.com/4wty4L9SjJ — Soccer Newz (@Soccer__Newz) December 28, 2017

After being flagged offside by lines-woman Ericles Artuzi, an official well known for her good looks, the now 40-year-old made numerous heart gestures in her direction. The female referee was not pleased with his actions, and was given a formal warning despite the player's protests.

She even threatened to send him off if he did not stop with the gestures.

The Brazilian was part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup winning squad, despite struggling to make an impact at Betis after his then world record move 20 years ago. He retired in 2010 after failing to his get his career going despite numerous moves around the globe.