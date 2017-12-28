'You Didn't Hear it From Me!': Roma Legend Totti Makes His Pick Between Ronaldo & Messi

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has joined the world's greatest debate and tossed in his two cents.

The Italian, who retired from football after a remarkable 25-year career with the aforementioned outfit, spoke during the International Sports Conference in Dubai, lending his opinion on the changes in football.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

"Football has changed profoundly between my time and now," he said, via Mundo Deportivo. "I prefer the romantic football of before, now everything is a matter of business.


"There are players like [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Neymar, but Neymar is an example of this exaggerated price, it is too much to pay 220 million euros for a player. This goes beyond reality."

Totti also said who he thinks is better when it comes to Ronaldo and arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Portuguese star was named the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2017, also winning the Ballon d'Or this year. But the former midfielder picked Messi as the best player in the world, adding a snide remark as well.


"Messi is number one," he said. "But do not tell Cristiano!"

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters