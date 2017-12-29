Leicester Defender Yohan Benalouane Hopeful of Swift January Exit as Italian Sides Circle

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Leicester defender Yohan Benalouane could be set for a return to Italy in the January transfer window following a largely anonymous spell at the King Power Stadium.

Benalouane has made just fifteen Premier League appearances since joining from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2016, and the Tunisian is reportedly keen on a return to the Italian top tier when the transfer window reopens in a few days time.

According to Italian sports site Tutto Mercato, a number of as yet unnamed Italian sides have shown interest in Benalouane, though Inter have previously been linked with the defender.

The Tunisian also played for Cesena and Parma during his time in Italy, while he also spent the second half of his first season with Leicester on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina, though he failed to make an appearance for La Viola.

Benalouane's current Leicester contract is not set to expire until 2019, but with the Tunisian having played just nine minutes of senior football - in the club's Carabao Cup tie with Manchester City, it appears that manager Claude Puel does not have a place for Benalouane in his plans for the club.

Benalouane won a single cap for France's Under-21 side before completing the necessary paperwork to switch international allegiance to Tunisia, though he has never represented either country after making attempts to revert his affiliation to the French national team that have so far been blocked by FIFA.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters