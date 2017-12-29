Leicester Defender Yohan Benalouane Hopeful of Swift January Exit as Italian Sides Circle

Leicester defender Yohan Benalouane could be set for a return to Italy in the January transfer window following a largely anonymous spell at the King Power Stadium.

Benalouane has made just fifteen Premier League appearances since joining from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2016, and the Tunisian is reportedly keen on a return to the Italian top tier when the transfer window reopens in a few days time.

According to Italian sports site Tutto Mercato, a number of as yet unnamed Italian sides have shown interest in Benalouane, though Inter have previously been linked with the defender.

The Tunisian also played for Cesena and Parma during his time in Italy, while he also spent the second half of his first season with Leicester on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina, though he failed to make an appearance for La Viola.

Benalouane's current Leicester contract is not set to expire until 2019, but with the Tunisian having played just nine minutes of senior football - in the club's Carabao Cup tie with Manchester City, it appears that manager Claude Puel does not have a place for Benalouane in his plans for the club.

Benalouane won a single cap for France's Under-21 side before completing the necessary paperwork to switch international allegiance to Tunisia, though he has never represented either country after making attempts to revert his affiliation to the French national team that have so far been blocked by FIFA.