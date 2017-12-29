Leicester Star Marc Albrighton Insists He Doesn't Want to Be Rested for Liverpool Clash

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has let Foxes boss Claude Puel know he doesn't want a rest for the upcoming clash against Liverpool at Anfield, despite the taxing winter schedule.

Despite a congested period of games, with the English winger featuring in all six matches in December so far, he has made it known to Puel he has no intention of stopping to rest.

While the French manager may be looking to rotate his squad ahead of the trip to Anfield in an attempt to maintain his player's fitness levels, Albrighton has made it clear he wants to play for the Foxes as often as possible.

“I feel like I am in a good bit of form at the minute, so hopefully I can continue it at Liverpool,” said Albrighton, as reported by Leicester Mercury. “It was tough to get in the side at first but since I have been in there I feel I have justified my inclusion in the side.

“He likes a rotation policy which will help a lot of the squad and make everyone fresh but that is something we need to adapt to and take on board.

“I am the same as everyone. No-one likes to miss a game, whether you are dropped, rotated or rested.

“No-one likes missing games but the manager does it for the good of the team and the squad, so you have to respect the decision.

“If I was left out at Liverpool that would be the way it is. Demarai was left out at Watford so if that is the case on Saturday, so be it. I will prepare as I always do in case I am needed to come on.”

The Foxes head to Anfield following on from a deflating defeat at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road, losing 2-1 due to an own-goal from Kasper Schmeichel.





Leicester's away form has been admirable so far this season, with the defeat at the hands of the Hornets being their first away from home since August. However, the Foxes have a record of struggling at Anfield, taking just one point from a possible nine in their last three meetings.





“I don’t think we can let it get us down too much,” said Albrighton. “I think we have played well in recent weeks and again at Watford we have played well at times.

“I don’t think we can let it halt our season. We know it is going to be a tough game at Liverpool and the games are coming thick and fast, but we will be prepared for it and with our attacking play we can hurt them.”