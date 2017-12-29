Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Gives Positive Update on Vincent Kompany Calf Injury

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has handed his side a big injury boost following his premature exit against Newcastle earlier on in the week. The Belgian limped off only ten minutes into the game and everyone feared the worst.

Kompany's injury woes have plagued his career over the last few years, and he's regularly finding himself sidelined as a result of it.

But now, speaking ahead of his team's weekend visit to Crystal Palace, manager Pep Guardiola has given some positive news regarding his captain.

“Vincent is not as bad as we thought,” said Pep, via the club's official website. “He will be ready for the next fixtures. We will know exactly tomorrow, but it is not a big issue.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In other injury news, the City boss has also shed light on the fitness of English pair Fabian Delph and John Stones - admitting that both players are close to returning:

“Fabian was not fit for Newcastle, but he is much better now. Yesterday, he didn't train but the players are off today. We will see. Fabian is a similar case to Vincent - he knows his body.

“We will see tomorrow. John Stones is also much better. Yesterday he made first complete training session. But he is not ready for 90 minutes. I think he will be fit for the next game which is huge news for us.”

The Citizens have the opportunity to take their run of wins to 19 matches in a row with a win over Crystal Palace - a streak that would equal Guardiola's personal record of continuous victories.

