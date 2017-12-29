West Ham Confirm Decision to Bring Reece Oxford Back From Monchengladbach Loan in January

West Ham have confirmed the decision to cut Reece Oxford's loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach short.

The Hammers, who are fighting to remain in the Premier League this season, have recalled the youngster in an effort to boost their chances of survival, with manager David Moyes announcing as much in a press conference on Friday.

Reece Oxford is already back at Rush Green. Moyes confirms he just met him this morning. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) December 29, 2017

"Reece Oxford will come back. We will take a look at him and see how he is," Moyes said, via the club's official website. "I hope we can help improve him - I've only just met him, but I know he is well thought of here and we will work with him."

Oxford only made four appearances for the German side this season, and thoroughly impressed, despite not playing as much as he would have liked. The club had intentions to sign him on a permanent deal, but were facing competition from RB Leipzig as well.

West Ham, meanwhile, are said to rate the player too highly to sell him for anything less than an 'exceptional' fee. And now that they need all of their resources available, his value has grown immensely.

Oxford's current deal with the club runs up until the summer of 2021, with the defender signing a new contract in 2016. To date, he has made 14 senior appearances for the Irons.