Man City Boss Claims He's Focusing on Wilfried Zaha Rather Than Record Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that he's focusing on stopping Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, rather than beating his personal win record, ahead of the two sides' Premier League clash. 

The former Barcelona boss in just one win away from equaling his consecutive win record at Bayern Munich - where the club won 19 games on the trot under Guardiola.

Speaking ahead of the New Year's Eve match, via ITV, Guardiola faced the inevitable questions regarding his side's impressive winning streak, but claimed he was more focused on planning to stop the Eagles' forward Zaha rather than breaking records. 

Guardiola said: "I'm not here to comment on the record. It's simple to say, 'Yes or no, do we break it or not?'. That is not what counts. What counts is what we have to do against Palace, and what we have to do against their four amazing strikers.


"I'm really impressed with what Zaha is able to do. When he was not on the pitch, Crystal Palace were not able to win. In the first nine games, Zaha was not there, but when he came back in, the team changed. 


"He is a guy who can turn the game. He's won a lot of points by himself. That's what I have to be concerned about."

Manchester City have stormed to the top of the table in the first half of the Premier League season - laying waste to their opposition by winning 19 out of 20 matches in a phenomenal unbeaten run.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters