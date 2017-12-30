Manchester United drew 0-0 with Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, with striker Romelu Lukaku being stretchered off early on with a suspected concussion.

The home side dominated the majority of the match, however, they failed to take their chances while Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints defended resolutely all game and in the end deserved their point.

United began the better of the two sides, and in the third minute they created their first real chance of the game when Juan Mata controlled the ball brilliantly after a fantastic ball from Paul Pogba. The Spaniard then crossed the ball in, only for Lukaku to head wide from close range.

The home side continued to push on, however in the eighth minute they were dealt a massive blow. When Lukaku was stretchered off with an oxygen mask around his mouth after a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt. The Belgian striker, who had not missed a minute of Premier League football for United this season, was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

Despite the injury, the home side remained in the ascendancy, and in the 43rd minute they nearly broke the deadlock.

France star Pogba produced a majestic 50-yard pass to Henrikh Mkhitaryan from which the Armenian, making his first start since the November 5th, whipped the ball in towards Jesse Lingard—the Englishman glancing his header just past the post.

It was the Saints who came out the quicker of the two teams in the second half, and they nearly took a shock lead in the 49th minute.

James Ward-Prowse crossed the ball in low after some good build-up play, and Shane Long got in front of Nemanja Matic to hit the ball low and hard from twelve yards out, only to see David de Gea flick the ball over the bar using his foot.

The home side pushed on after this, and in the 80th minute they had the ball in the back of the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Ashley Young whipped the ball in from a free-kick just out the box, and after a scramble Matic toed the ball toward goal and Pogba tapped home, only to look up to see the linesman's flag.