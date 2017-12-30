Roberto Carlos Claims Incoming Real Madrid Starlet Vinicius Will Become an 'Idol' at the Bernabeu

Former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos has been raving about his young countryman Vinicius, who is set to join Los Blancos at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old attacker, currently playing with Flamengo in Brazil, is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in South America and has drawn several comparisms to compatriot Neymar.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

Despite his tender age, Vinicius will cost Real at least €40m, but they have no qualms over paying such an amount for a kid, as there were several clubs willing to meet the teenager's €30m release clause.





Speaking after a charity match he organised in Sao Paulo, Carlos gave a glowing review of the youngster - who he met prior to El Clasico - insisting that he will become an 'icon' at Madrid in time to come.

"I was with his family before El Clasico and they're all very humble," he said, via Marca. "He knows that playing at Real Madrid is not going to be easy because the [Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu is very big and the fans demand a lot.

"Being a Real player must be a source of great pride for him, but now he has a greater responsibility to improve day by day.

"I wish him luck and I'm sure he will be an idol at the club soon enough."

"I won't say that he's ready yet because he's still very young," he continued. "But what Real Madrid did in thinking about the future of the club...I think it was a perfect move."