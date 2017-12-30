Spanish Media Claim Coutinho Is Eyeing Houses Close to Former Teammate Ahead of Potential Barca Move

Philippe Coutinho is already looking at houses in Catalonia as talk of a potential move to Barcelona heats up ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian playmaker was the subject of a number of bids from the Blaugrana over the summer, however, Liverpool held their nerve and rejected all moves for the 25-year-old.

With the January transfer window now just around the corner, Coutinho is again being linked with a move to Barcelona, and Catalan media outlet Mundo Deportivo are claiming that the former Inter prodigy is looking at houses close to his former Liverpool teammate Luis Suárez.

It is reported that Coutinho's agent has been instructed to look at houses close to the Uruguayan striker as Liverpool, who recently confirmed the signing of long-term defensive target Virgil van Dijk, would have to try and balance their books in January.

However, Jürgen Klopp has refuted these claims, insisting that he doesn't have to sell Coutinho to recoup the £75m Liverpool splashed out on Southampton's star defender.

"No," Klopp said, as quoted by the Mirror. "Nobody told me that. We have signed a good player and we don’t have to sell anybody because of that. So fair play to our owners that they are ambitious."

Coutinho in known to be interested in moving to the Camp Nou, even though childhood friend Neymar left to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. The Liverpool star would join a long list of Brazilians who thrilled fans in Catalonia, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Ronaldo all enjoying spells at the club.