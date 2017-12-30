Spanish Media Claim Coutinho Is Eyeing Houses Close to Former Teammate Ahead of Potential Barca Move

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Philippe Coutinho is already looking at houses in Catalonia as talk of a potential move to Barcelona heats up ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian playmaker was the subject of a number of bids from the Blaugrana over the summer, however, Liverpool held their nerve and rejected all moves for the 25-year-old.

With the January transfer window now just around the corner, Coutinho is again being linked with a move to Barcelona, and Catalan media outlet Mundo Deportivo are claiming that the former Inter prodigy is looking at houses close to his former Liverpool teammate Luis Suárez.

It is reported that Coutinho's agent has been instructed to look at houses close to the Uruguayan striker as Liverpool, who recently confirmed the signing of long-term defensive target Virgil van Dijk, would have to try and balance their books in January.

However, Jürgen Klopp has refuted these claims, insisting that he doesn't have to sell Coutinho to recoup the £75m Liverpool splashed out on Southampton's star defender.

"No," Klopp said, as quoted by the Mirror. "Nobody told me that. We have signed a good player and we don’t have to sell anybody because of that. So fair play to our owners that they are ambitious."

Coutinho in known to be interested in moving to the Camp Nou, even though childhood friend Neymar left to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. The Liverpool star would join a long list of Brazilians who thrilled fans in Catalonia, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Ronaldo all enjoying spells at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters