'Weary' Arsenal Stars Vented Frustrations With Alexis Sanchez in November Dressing Room Bust Up

While it is little secret that Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal future is up in the air, the Chilean's contract situation and apparent attitude appears to have damaged squad unity, with reports claiming the forward was at the centre of a dressing room bust up last month.

According to The Guardian, the 'bust up' over Sanchez's commitment occurred after the Gunners' 0-1 away win over Burnley in November, while tensions have yet to fully die down with the report claiming that several first team members refused to celebrate the 29-year-old's first goal against Crystal Palace on Thursday night.





After scoring his first of his ultimately match-winning double against the Eagles, Sanchez had to gesture to some of his teammates to join him in celebration.

The Guardian names Laurent Koscielny, Héctor Bellerín, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Jack Wilshere as those especially unwilling to celebrate with the former Barcelona star, who has been heavily linked with a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola at Man City.

According to the report the confrontation after the Burnley match didn't get physical, but it notes that several players who have grown 'weary' of the Chilean's attitude let him know that they are sick of 'on-field histrionics'.

After Thursday's win against Palace, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claimed that it was clear to see that there are problems in the team.

“There is a division in the team,” the Frenchman said. “He [Sánchez] is asking them to come and celebrate. ‘Why are they not coming? Don’t you want to celebrate?’

“I don’t know what the situation is there but usually when your team scores, you don’t look at who scores. If you start to think: ‘Shall I go, shall I not go?’ – there’s something we don’t know exactly what’s happening.

Sanchez, who now has less than six months to run on his Arsenal contract, was apparently on the verge of a £60m move to Premier League leaders Man City on the summer deadline day. However, despite that move falling through, speculation has been rife that he will force a January exit rather than leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

The former Udinese star has scored seven times in the Premier League this season and has also been linked with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.