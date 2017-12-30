West Ham Target Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey in Shock Move to Streghten Midfield

December 30, 2017

David Moyes seems to be lining up a shock move for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in January as West Ham continue the fight for survival in the second half of the season.

The Mirror report that the West Ham boss sees his midfield as a key factor for the Hammers' survival this season and will look to strengthen it with the addition of the former Liverpool man.

Shelvey is a key name on the club's transfer list as Moyes believes his passing ability and strength both on and off the ball could greatly benefit his side going forward.

A move could very well be a possibility for the 25-year-old, as he has seemingly lost his guaranteed spot in the starting XI under Rafa Benitez.

Shelvey has been dropped and sent off twice this season and with the clubs takeover still not guaranteed to be completed by January, Benitez may be tempted to shake up his squad.

Although Newcastle will not want to sell to a direct rival, the Hammers are keen to get a deal done, meaning that the Magpies may well get their asking price.

The Englishman started his career at Charlton, earning his big move to Liverpool where he had a mixed spell before departing for Swansea and Newcastle.

There is still that feeling of unlocked potential and that West Ham will be able to sway the former Charlton man to move back down to London and help them in their bid for survival.

West Ham have also looked at Bournemouth’s Harry Arter and are reportedly keeping a close eye on Stoke City's Joe Allen as a long-term replacement for Mark Noble. 

