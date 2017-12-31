Arsenal Cult Hero Mathieu Flamini Could Make His Return to Football With La Liga Side Getafe

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Former Arsenal fan favourite Mathieu Flamini could be in line to make his return to football with Spanish side Getafe CF, after being released in the summer by previous club Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has been without a club since then, but has been training with the La Liga outfit in the last month, in an attempt to impress incumbent manager Jose Bordalas.

According to Marca, the club based just outside of Madrid are indeed interested in the former France international, but are yet to decide whether they will sign him up.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

Club President Angel Torres confirmed: "He has come to train two days because Bordalas wanted to see how he is doing.

"That he has been a good footballer is undoubted, that is why I have authorised him to train.

"If it works, we'll talk and if not, then nothing."

Getafe are currently flying high in eighth position in the league, having only just been promoted from the second division last season. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Back in September, Flamini himself spoke to SunSport about his commitment to continuing to play the sport, outlining: "Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 per cent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.

"The situation is straight- forward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me.

Seemingly he has found suitable stimulation at Getafe, but it remains to be seen whether the Club's own project going forward includes the midfielder.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters