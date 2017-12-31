Arsenal Cult Hero Mathieu Flamini Could Make His Return to Football With La Liga Side Getafe

Former Arsenal fan favourite Mathieu Flamini could be in line to make his return to football with Spanish side Getafe CF, after being released in the summer by previous club Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has been without a club since then, but has been training with the La Liga outfit in the last month, in an attempt to impress incumbent manager Jose Bordalas.

According to Marca, the club based just outside of Madrid are indeed interested in the former France international, but are yet to decide whether they will sign him up.

Club President Angel Torres confirmed: "He has come to train two days because Bordalas wanted to see how he is doing.

"That he has been a good footballer is undoubted, that is why I have authorised him to train.

"If it works, we'll talk and if not, then nothing."

Getafe are currently flying high in eighth position in the league, having only just been promoted from the second division last season.

Back in September, Flamini himself spoke to SunSport about his commitment to continuing to play the sport, outlining: "Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 per cent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.

"The situation is straight- forward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me.

Seemingly he has found suitable stimulation at Getafe, but it remains to be seen whether the Club's own project going forward includes the midfielder.

