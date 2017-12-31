Bild Take Sly Dig at Liverpool Amid Rumours of Interest in Schalke's Leon Goretzka

German publication Bild did not hold back in their assessment of Liverpool in a report addressing rumours linking Schalke's Leon Goretzka with a move to Merseyside.





The newspaper claimed that the midfielder has chosen Liverpool as his preferred destination, with the Reds having identified him as a prime target.





But Bild did not shy away from suggesting that Goretzka may be wise to look elsewhere if he has aspirations of silverware.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Great fans, great money and with Klopp also a great coach – so there are some good reasons to go to Liverpool," the report read.

"Anyone who chooses Liverpool, however, decides against winning an important title for the foreseeable future.

"To become champions in the Premier League is almost as unlikely for Klopp and Liverpool in the next few years as a triumph in the Champions League."

Leon Goretzka for Schalke since 2015/16:



66 games

107 tackles won

67 take-ons completed

67 chances created

10 goals

6 assists



A unit in the midfield. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6bPpLeeZVg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 29, 2017

Clearly then, Bild are of the view that Goretzka should perhaps move to one of his other suitors should he depart Schalke.

Those of a Liverpool persuasion, however, will argue that the club are building a team capable of challenging for trophies in the near future.

Goretzka could follow Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, after the centre-back's £75m signing from Southampton was confirmed last week.

Liverpool remain in the Champions League, where they will meet Porto in the last 16, and will begin their FA Cup campaign next week against rivals Everton.