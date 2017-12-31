Bild Take Sly Dig at Liverpool Amid Rumours of Interest in Schalke's Leon Goretzka

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

German publication Bild did not hold back in their assessment of Liverpool in a report addressing rumours linking Schalke's Leon Goretzka with a move to Merseyside.


The newspaper claimed that the midfielder has chosen Liverpool as his preferred destination, with the Reds having identified him as a prime target.


But Bild did not shy away from suggesting that Goretzka may be wise to look elsewhere if he has aspirations of silverware.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Great fans, great money and with Klopp also a great coach – so there are some good reasons to go to Liverpool," the report read.

"Anyone who chooses Liverpool, however, decides against winning an important title for the foreseeable future.

"To become champions in the Premier League is almost as unlikely for Klopp and Liverpool in the next few years as a triumph in the Champions League."

Clearly then, Bild are of the view that Goretzka should perhaps move to one of his other suitors should he depart Schalke.

Those of a Liverpool persuasion, however, will argue that the club are building a team capable of challenging for trophies in the near future.

Goretzka could follow Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, after the centre-back's £75m signing from Southampton was confirmed last week.

Liverpool remain in the Champions League, where they will meet Porto in the last 16, and will begin their FA Cup campaign next week against rivals Everton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters