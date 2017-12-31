Brazilian Side Palmeiras Demand More Money From Barcelona to Sell Yerry Mina Immediately

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Palmeiras have reportedly rejected a €2m offer from Catalan giants Barcelona to sign their 23-year-old defender Yerry Mina in January.

According to Sport-English, Barcelona have an agreement to sign the Colombian after the World Cup in the summer, but are keen to bring him in even earlier.

To do so, however, they will have to up their offer, with Palmeiras currently unwilling to let go of their bright young star too early.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

Mina, who has played nine times for the Colombian national team, has been attracting interest from abroad for some time, and was allegedly the subject of an ambitious bid from West Bromwich Albion in the summer.


It seems almost certain he is heading to Barcelona, however, and could be seen as a long-term replacement for Javier Mascherano, who is set to move to Chinese side Hebei Fortune in January.


Mina helped his Palmeiras side win the Brazilian Serie A last year, and looks to also have goals in his locker, scoring five goals for the Sao Paolo-based team in 22 appearances last season and three goals in his nine caps for Colombia.

A move to Barcelona would certainly be a huge step up for Mina, and it would be interesting to see if he can break immediately into the first-team, or if Barcelona would send him on loan first to gain valuable experience.


The Catalans already have quality at the back in the likes of Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen, and may see Mina more as an exciting prospect for the future than an immediate star.

