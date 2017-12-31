Gennaro Gattuso Praises Battling Spirit of His AC Milan Side After 1-1 Draw With Fiorentina

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has praised the battling spirit of his fatigued side after they came from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Milan lacked attacking intent for the majority of their clash at Stadio Artemio Franchi and were left to pay the price when Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the home side, giving Fiorentina a deserved lead. 

Despite looking devoid of ideas in the final third, Hakan Calhanoglu secured a point for Milan after he hit the back of the net just three minutes later.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Despite having just one attempt on goal in the first half and falling behind in the second half, Milan rallied together and earned a much needed point - showing a fighting spirit which has left Gattuso hopeful of a revival in 2018.

Following the game Gattuso told Mediaset Premium, via FourFourTwo: "We didn't want to lose and knew that some of our players weren't in great shape.

"It's true we didn't create much in the first half, but in the second we reacted to draw and, perhaps, could even have won it.

"The team is starting to have that never-say-die spirit, which might not be pretty to watch, but we work as a team now."

On the performance as a whole, he added: "It was a struggle in the first half, as we never found Riccardo Montolivo and Giacomo Bonaventura with our passing game. We got too deep because we didn't want to suffer under pressure.

"Let's not forget, Fiorentina hadn't conceded in almost 500 minutes of Serie A football. It wasn't the greatest performance, but I am happy with the way we took it on."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters