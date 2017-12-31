Jack Butland Sets Sights on Liverpool Summer Move, With Chelsea Also Interested

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is being linked with a summer transfer window move away from the Potters and it is thought that Liverpool would be his number one choice of destinations.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who believe that Butland sees his future at one of the big English clubs, and would surely have no choice but to move on if Stoke were to be relegated.

The 24-year-old England international has been one of the few positives for Stoke in a so far pretty dismal season, but Butland conceded five against Chelsea in a crushing defeat at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and it would be no surprise at all to see him moving to pastures new in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

One of the reasons for him favouring a move to Merseyside may be a better chance of first team football. Liverpool's struggles in the goalkeeping department have been well-documented this season, with neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius exactly covering themselves in glory, and Klopp will surely be looking for replacements.

In Thibaut Courtois, however, Chelsea have arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the league, and Butland would surely come in as a number two, something which may be on his mind as he looks to establish himself as the first choice in the national team.

Jack Butland emerges as a contender to replace Simon Mignolet as Liverpool number one next season. pic.twitter.com/uASJpafawz — Football Bang (@football_bang) December 30, 2017

It remains to be seen how much Stoke would demand for Butland, but it would surely be a fee that would make him the most expensive goalkeeper in England.

Having splashed out £75m on Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, the addition of Butland would be another boost to the Liverpool back line, and with their obvious talents going forward, could make Liverpool one of the favourites to win the league next season.