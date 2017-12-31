Jurgen Klopp Gives Worrying Injury Update on Mohamed Salah After Brace Secures Liverpool Win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted Mohamed Salah could be facing a spell on the sidelines after the in-form attacker was replaced seven minutes from time during his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.





The 25-year-old netted twice in the second-half to secure all three points for the Merseysiders after they found themselves a goal behind in the opening two minutes courtesy of a Jamie Vardy strike.

Mo Salah has been directly involved in 22 goals in 21 #PL appearances for @LFC this season - 17 goals, 5 assists pic.twitter.com/OIqe107gZz — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2017

However, as the tie was coming to an end, the Egypt international was removed by the German manager and was seen limping off the pitch before Georginio Wijnaldum took his place, leaving many inside Anfield looking on in despair.





Following the clash Klopp revealed that despite not knowing the full extent of Salah's damage, it is unlikely he will feature in the Reds' next Premier League outing against Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year's Day.





"I don't know exactly at the moment but he was limping”, the 50-year-old told his post match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Express.

Great win that for @LFC played well after a poor start, but Mo Salah’s start must be the best ever for the club?!! #LIVLEI — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 30, 2017

“That's never a good sign to be honest. We have to see what his problem was. We will see what he can do for the next game."





The former Chelsea attacker, who joined Liverpool from Roma over the summer in a deal worth around £38m, has been imperative in his side's success so far this season, with this weekend's brace taking him to 21 goals across all competitions for the campaign.

2017

Mo Salah 23 goals- 98 minutes per goal.

Lionel Messi 19 goals- 108 minutes per goal.

Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be proud to be called the Portuguese Salah and Argentinean Salah respectively. 😁 — Rahman (@africanrahman) December 31, 2017

However, despite picking up the suspected injury, Klopp is adamant Salah will return in the same vein of form, which does not just include finding the back of the net.





"Yes he can keep that standard for sure, he's still a young player, he can improve”, the former Borussia Dortmund coach added.





"It's not only about scoring. It's about other situations as well. He's so important for us.

“But he knows and I know he couldn't score if he did not have fantastic support from all the other boys.”